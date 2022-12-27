Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Christmas morning, one Tennessee eight-year-old got a surprise he will remember forever.

Raylan Clifton opened up a gift and quickly realized it was something he had wanted all year. It was a framed picture of Jalin Hyatt from the win over Alabama this season.

When he opened it, the photo brought him immediately to tears.

“It was like going through my head like happiness,” said Raylan, who said they were happy tears.

The boy explained that as a massive Vol fan, he began crying when he got the photo of Hyatt, which he really wanted.

Afterward, his family posted the video of him opening the gift, which quickly spread on social media, where the Hyatt family saw it Christmas and reached out to Raylan.

That same night, the boy from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was handed his parent’s phone, and on the other end was the star wide receiver on a FaceTime call wishing him a Merry Christmas and thanking him for being a fan of his.

“It was amazing, like shock, just happy tears, dripping,” said Raylan, who broke into tears after the phone call.

Along with the phone call, Hyatt also invited Raylan to his football camp in Maryville this summer as a special guest.

Raylan is hoping to give the standout wide receiver a big hug and throw a touchdown pass to him at some point during the camp.

