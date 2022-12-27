Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says

The crash happened on Chapman Highway at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a report stated.
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a Georgia woman died in a crash in Sevier County Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report obtained by WVLT News.

Gary Ralph Reagan, 47, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on Chapman Highway at around 4:05 on Dec. 23 when he struck the rear of a 2015 Kia Forte that was stopped in a left turn lane, according to the report.

Mallory C. Jackson, 36, of Georgia, who was a passenger in the Kia, died in the crash, officials said. In addition, a female juvenile also in the Kia was injured, the report stated.

Two additional individuals in the Kia and Reagan in the GMC were uninjured, officials said.

Reagan is facing multiple charges, including, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. He was not injured, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Latest News

We're almost to the starting point of a truly big warming trend.
From snow to the 60s in this wild year-end pattern
Some counties reported slick spots as a result of snow and ice Monday evening.
Travelers urged to use caution as snow falls across East Tennessee
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
Travelers urged to use caution as snow falls across East Tennessee
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings...
Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas