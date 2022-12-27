Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a Georgia woman died in a crash in Sevier County Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report obtained by WVLT News.

Gary Ralph Reagan, 47, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on Chapman Highway at around 4:05 on Dec. 23 when he struck the rear of a 2015 Kia Forte that was stopped in a left turn lane, according to the report.

Mallory C. Jackson, 36, of Georgia, who was a passenger in the Kia, died in the crash, officials said. In addition, a female juvenile also in the Kia was injured, the report stated.

Two additional individuals in the Kia and Reagan in the GMC were uninjured, officials said.

Reagan is facing multiple charges, including, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. He was not injured, according to the report.

