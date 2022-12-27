Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers accomplished their first full practice in Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl.

No. 6 Tennessee practiced at Barry University on Monday, as they continued preparing to go head-to-head with No. 7 Clemson.

The Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8:00 p.m. Be sure to tune in to our Big Orange Bowl preview special on Thursday, Dec. 29 as WVLT News will break down the battle and welcome special guests down in South Florida.

