Bond set for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

Larry McBee, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee, had his bond hearing Wednesday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday.

A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith.

McBee was out on bond from earlier charges when the shooting happened.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers responded to the Rural King for a possible shooting. Once on the scene, deputies learned that McBee was attempting to shoplift ammunition and bungee cords when Smith approached him.

“Once we put it out on social media, then we started getting some leads to look at and follow up on,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said. “That’s kind of how it all started. And with the help of not only Blount County but Grainger County, getting information from them as well, it helped out.”

The preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 30, 2023.

