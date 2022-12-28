Crime Stoppers looking to return stolen property

So far, investigators have found over a dozen stolen trailers and are looking to return them.
So far, investigators have collected over a dozen stolen trailers and are looking to return them.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for several people this week, but they aren’t suspects; they’re property owners who have been the victims of theft.

Daniel Rogers and Kenneth Jackson were arrested after being linked to stealing multiple items.

“They have been going out stealing trailers, campers, you name it,” Stacey Payne with Crime Stoppers said. “Dirt bikes, you name it. They’ve also been selling what they’ve been stealing.”

So far, investigators collected over a dozen stolen trailers and are looking to return them.

“We don’t know who they belong to,” Payne said. “So we’re asking everyone ‘hey, take a look a the pictures we have out there.’ If you recognize any of the trailers, dirt bikes, the lawn mower, or whatever it may be as yours, contact Crime Stoppers so that we can hopefully get you back with your stolen items.”

Investigators also said there could be more stolen items out there.

“If you purchased anything from either one of these two people let’s say the first part of October to mid-December, again let us know, you may have unknowingly purchased a stolen item,” Payne said.

If you accidentally purchased any of the stolen items, don’t worry, you won’t be found guilty of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

Latest News

Sunny and mild today!
Mild temperatures finally return with lots of sunshine
Congressman Tim Burchett
U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter to TVA asking for answers after blackouts
East Tennesseans are still waiting for answers after the Tennessee Valley Authority had to...
U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter to TVA asking for answers after blackouts
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun and ring in the new year