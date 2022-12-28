Crime Stoppers looking to return stolen property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for several people this week, but they aren’t suspects; they’re property owners who have been the victims of theft.

Daniel Rogers and Kenneth Jackson were arrested after being linked to stealing multiple items.

“They have been going out stealing trailers, campers, you name it,” Stacey Payne with Crime Stoppers said. “Dirt bikes, you name it. They’ve also been selling what they’ve been stealing.”

So far, investigators collected over a dozen stolen trailers and are looking to return them.

“We don’t know who they belong to,” Payne said. “So we’re asking everyone ‘hey, take a look a the pictures we have out there.’ If you recognize any of the trailers, dirt bikes, the lawn mower, or whatever it may be as yours, contact Crime Stoppers so that we can hopefully get you back with your stolen items.”

Investigators also said there could be more stolen items out there.

“If you purchased anything from either one of these two people let’s say the first part of October to mid-December, again let us know, you may have unknowingly purchased a stolen item,” Payne said.

If you accidentally purchased any of the stolen items, don’t worry, you won’t be found guilty of a crime.

