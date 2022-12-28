Flightmare after Christmas: Thousands stranded after flight cancellations

WVLT News Reporter Jared Austin stranded following Southwest flight cancellations.
WVLT News Reporter Jared Austin is one of the thousands stranded by canceled Southwest Airlines flights.
By William Puckett
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WVLT) - Thousands of people, including WVLT News Reporter Jared Austin, have been stranded across the country due to a string of flight cancellations after the holidays.

“Same time, you’ve got thousands of people sharing the same story of, ‘yea, I can’t get a flight out; I am here visiting or trying to go elsewhere,’ and nobody can leave because all these flights are just getting canceled last second,” said Jared, from his dad’s house in Texas.

Visiting for Christmas, he caught a Southwest flight to Austin from Nashville, a frequent Southwest Airlines traveler, Austin often makes the drive across I-40 to save a few dollars.

The reporter was due to fly back to Nashville Monday, but his flight was canceled because of issues within the supply chain of Southwest.

”I mean, this is a mess, I don’t know how else to describe it, and it’s not just me; it’s thousands of people who are going through this right now,” he shared.

In total, WVLT’s Austin suffered three flight cancellations just trying to leave Texas.

”I was like, I’ll rebook the one for this afternoon, and I was out with my dad last night, and I got a text from my mom last night saying, ‘hey, you might want to check on your flight,’ and both me and my dad looked, and it said canceled, and I was like ‘you gotta be kidding me,’” Jared Austin said.

He is now rebooked on a different airline, flying straight into Knoxville.

However, due to the change of plans, Austin is set to rent a car and drive the two-and-a-half hours to Nashville to pick up his car before turning straight around and coming back to East Tennessee to work Thursday morning.

“Basically, I’m going not quite through planes, trains, and automobiles, but it’s going to be quite the trip for all of this,” Jared said.

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 70% of its flights the day after Christmas and another nearly 60% Tuesday.

The specific airline does not fly into McGhee Tyson Airport. WVLT News reached out to officials with the airport, and they said they could not comment on the airline’s operations but did confirm the airport had delays and cancellations of their own but could not confirm how many nor with what airlines.

Southwest Airlines operations are expected to continue to be disrupted through the end of the week.

Staying calm -- and knowing your rights -- can go a long way if your flight is canceled, experts say. You can find advice for dealing with a flight cancellation here.

