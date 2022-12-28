Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana.

Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.

The display shows more than 350 photos of medical cannabis patients, each of them hoping to send a message.

The group hopes the hard-to-miss display catches the attention of lawmakers as they make their daily trips down the Capitol’s halls during the legislative session.

“Year after year, we’re overlooked, and this year we’re hoping that the legislature is going to pass a medical cannabis bill,” said Julie Cantwell, Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis. “So, a lot of these people you see on the wall can’t make it to Frankfort, so we’re bringing the people to Frankfort.”

Governor Andy Beshear also stopped by Wednesday to meet with the people behind the exhibit, taking a moment to listen. Beshear says at least 35 other states have some type of medicinal cannabis legislation and he doesn’t want the commonwealth to be in the bottom 15.

“It can be a veteran suffering from PTSD. It can be a family member suffering from epilepsy. It can be extreme anxiety,” said Gov. Beshear. “These aren’t stories. They are realities.”

Beshear, Cantwell and other supporters are counting on 2023 to be the year they can finally care for their loved ones without criminal penalties.

Governor Beshear has already taken some action on medical marijuana in the state. He loosened restrictions through an executive order that takes effect on Sunday.

The Governor wants to legislature to prioritize discussion on medical marijuana during Kentucky’s regular session, which begins in less than a week.

