Mild temperatures finally return with lots of sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain heading into the new year.
Sunny and mild today!
Sunny and mild today!(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Near to above-average temperatures FINALLY return starting today! Enjoy the sunshine as we are tracking a few rounds of rain starting New Year’s Eve.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out in the low to mid-20s this morning throughout much of East Tennessee. The Plateau and southeastern Kentucky are a little bit warmer in the lower 30s this morning. Patchy black ice is likely this morning, especially on roads that were not treated yesterday. Patchy fog is possible as well.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a high near 50 degrees! It is going to feel great this afternoon so get out and enjoy it. Those clear skies hang around tonight dropping temperatures back into the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Thursday with even warmer temperatures! We’ll get to the mid to upper 50s both Thursday and Friday. A few clouds start to move in Friday with showers arriving late.

Most of the rain arrives on Saturday which is New Year’s Eve. Expect rain throughout much of the day. Hopefully, we’ll start to dry out just in time for the new year. A few showers linger overnight into New Year’s Day.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures remain warm with a cold front arriving early next week.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

