No injuries reported after explosion in Greeneville, police say

The explosion was reported at Admiral Propane in Greeneville, officials said.
The explosion occurred Tuesday evening.
The explosion occurred Tuesday evening.(Tony Knight)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nobody was injured in an explosion at a propane business in Greeneville Tuesday evening, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

GPD officers and Greeneville Fire Department crews responded to Admiral Propane around 4:25 p.m. to the report of an explosion, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and officers controlled the traffic around the scene, a release stated.

Damage was contained to the Admiral Propane property, officials said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by GFD investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Fire and Arson Division.

