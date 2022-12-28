Southwest Airlines CEO reveals cause of cancellation issues


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan revealed the cause of why their airline is having so many issues of cancellations and delays and a plan to fix the said issues.

Jordan said that cities with a large number of scheduled flights simultaneously froze during the bitter cold and brought challenges to all of the airlines.

As a result, Southwest announced its plan for the next few days to fly a reduced schedule and reposition its people and planes by flying roughly one-third of their schedule for the next several days.

“We’re making headway and we’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” Jordan said.

Jordan also shared that he reached out to Secretary Buttigieg earlier Tuesday to continue the discussion they’ve been having with the Department of Transportation through the holiday.

We reached out to Southwest Airlines, and they said they don’t have figures to share on the number of disruptions across the network or at specific airports.

Customers can reach out to Southwest about their travel troubles at Southwest.com/traveldisruption.

