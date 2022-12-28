Tennessee basketball special to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball fans can look forward to a new special airing on WVLT later this month.

Inside the Orange: Tennessee Basketball will be an hour long and feature both Tennessee basketball teams. The special will feature Vols coach Rick Barnes and Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper going in depth with Bob Kesling on their seasons thus far.

The special is set to air on WVLT on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

