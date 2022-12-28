Tennessee basketball special to air on WVLT

Tennessee basketball fans can look forward to a new special airing on WVLT later this month.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, center right, talks with guard Jasmine Powell (15) during...
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, center right, talks with guard Jasmine Powell (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball fans can look forward to a new special airing on WVLT later this month.

Inside the Orange: Tennessee Basketball will be an hour long and feature both Tennessee basketball teams. The special will feature Vols coach Rick Barnes and Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper going in depth with Bob Kesling on their seasons thus far.

The special is set to air on WVLT on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

