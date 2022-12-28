Ways to Find Your Fun and ring in the new year

Family-fun to welcome in 2023!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events to Find Your Fun this weekend and ring in the new year!

You and the kids can ring in the new year without staying up past bedtime! At Muse Knoxville, the family can celebrate the new year with the countdown to noon with catered breakfast, activity stations, and a ball drop. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

You can ring in the new year at World’s Fair Park with food, a silent disco and live music. The silent disco starts at 8 p.m. with live music starting around 9:30 p.m. The ball drop happens at midnight from the Sunsphere.

The Island in Pigeon Forge will have a New Year’s Eve celebration as well. Not only will the Island have a fountain show and fireworks at midnight, but 90s country band BlackHawk is hosting a free concert! The Island opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and stays open through midnight.

The 34th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Firework Show is back this year at Gatlinburg’s Space Needle. You and your family can enjoy free concerts starting at 10 p.m. prior to the countdown to midnight and firework show.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

Latest News

Congressman Tim Burchett
U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter to TVA asking for answers after blackouts
East Tennesseans are still waiting for answers after the Tennessee Valley Authority had to...
U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter to TVA asking for answers after blackouts
According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
Sunny and mild today!
Mild temperatures finally return with lots of sunshine