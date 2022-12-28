Ways to Find Your Fun and ring in the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events to Find Your Fun this weekend and ring in the new year!

You and the kids can ring in the new year without staying up past bedtime! At Muse Knoxville, the family can celebrate the new year with the countdown to noon with catered breakfast, activity stations, and a ball drop. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

You can ring in the new year at World’s Fair Park with food, a silent disco and live music. The silent disco starts at 8 p.m. with live music starting around 9:30 p.m. The ball drop happens at midnight from the Sunsphere.

The Island in Pigeon Forge will have a New Year’s Eve celebration as well. Not only will the Island have a fountain show and fireworks at midnight, but 90s country band BlackHawk is hosting a free concert! The Island opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and stays open through midnight.

The 34th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Firework Show is back this year at Gatlinburg’s Space Needle. You and your family can enjoy free concerts starting at 10 p.m. prior to the countdown to midnight and firework show.

