Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple OT in highest-scoring AutoZone Liberty Bowl ever

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one of the wildest games of the college football season and the history of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime. The 108 points are by far the most in the history of this game.

The Razorbacks took a 31-13 lead to halftime and were up 38-20 to start the fourth quarter before the Jayhawks came storming back.

Matt Landers fumbled for the Razorbacks while they were leading 38-23 with 2:38 left in the fourth. Kansas scored a touchdown off the turnover, recovered the onside kick, then scored another touchdown and was successful on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 38 and send it to overtime.

We’re gonna be talking about this game for a longgggg time. Memphis is hosting the best bowl game so far this season by miles. What a treat for the 901. — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) December 29, 2022

Both teams scored and kicked the PAT in the first overtime period, then scored and made the mandatory 2-point conversion in the second OT.

In the third OT, where both teams only get one play to score on a 2-point conversion, KJ Jefferson connected with Rashod Dubinion out of the backfield for Arkansas. The Razorbacks then came up with a stop to finally end the game and secure the win.

Among other records to fall, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels threw for 544 yards, easily the most in the history of this game, and Arkansas’ 681 yards of total offense breaks the game record as well.

The Razorbacks finish the second season of the Sam Pittman era 7-6.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.