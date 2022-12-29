Back to the 60s Friday before a double-dose of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! Into the 60s - some in the 70s - but there’s still snow sticking around from Monday. Soon, we’ll melt everything off, after a combo of more 60s and heavier rain roll in.

There’s a second slug of rain next Tuesday. There may be a hint of mountaintop snow by next Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After all the sun and warmth Thursday, we have an oddity of a forecast tonight. As Heather Haley showed you earlier, an inversion forms outside the Valley. Why does that matter? Temperatures could be 15 to 20 degrees warmer in places like Newfound Gap and Jamestown compared to Knoxville. While the Valley is in the lower 30s for a brief window of time, others will be closer to 50 degrees.

Friday is all about the sunshine and warmer wind. I’m adding Friday to my ‘Pick Day’ list. Knoxville should make a run at the mid 60s - yes, really - and others will push for 70.

The weather at the Orange Bowl looks pretty great for the night game in Miami Gardens! Your All Vol forecast has temps in the lower 70s. At home, temps will be in the lower 50s to upper 40s. By the fourth quarter rain could impact you, especially in our southwestern counties. Rain rolls in soon thereafter, impacting most of our Saturdays. While the rain is on-and-off through most of the day, it’s not a flooding threat or First Alert. Think of this as a free car wash to wash the salt off following two snow events.

If you are heading out on the town for NYE, pack the rain gear along with the celebratory clothes. Rain should taper off slowly through the evening Saturday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Happy New Year! Sunday should be totally dry after 2:00 a.m. Most are drier before then. The sun is back out for New Years Day’s afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmth continues to build next week, but the rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see some spotty snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning in our higher elevations, as the “cooler” air moves in again.

