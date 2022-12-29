Car crashes into house, sparks flames in Knoxville house

A car crashed into a Knoxville house on Thursday and started a fire, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.
5501 Kenbrook Ln
5501 Kenbrook Ln(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a Knoxville home on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene after the car had crashed into the home at 5501 Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community.

Knoxville Fire Department officials said that no one was injured, and the house sustained only minor damage.

While KPD officers were on the scene writing a report, the car caught fire and spread to the house. KFD crews were called to fight the flames.

When crews arrived, the car was engulfed in flames that spread to the attic through the porch.

KFD officials said the fire was quickly extinguished with only moderate damage to the front of the house.

The Knoxville Fire Investigation Unit is investigating.

