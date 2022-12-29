Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say thieves robbed workers who were on the job and stole a truck at a worksite.

WLBT reports two plumbers were robbed at the site and a contractor’s truck was stolen on Wednesday in the Broadmoor area.

Police said the contractor at the worksite ended up shooting at the thieves while they were attempting to leave the area in his truck.

According to authorities, the would-be robbers then crashed into a nearby trailer after taking out several mailboxes on the street.

Jackson police said at least one of the suspects involved was struck by a bullet.

The workers were reportedly performing rehab work at a large property when the incident happened.

