Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week.

According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to help people get their cars to safety after being unable to pass spots covered with ice.

More than a dozen cars were abandoned on the side of the road in the Sevier County mountains, according to Patton.

“People get a little confident because they’ve come so far but get into a little trouble once they get over these hills,” said Patton.

Sevier County EMA director Joe Ayers said that private roads have been an issue in the last few days because county resources can’t work on private land. With a lot of those roads in question being tied to rental cabins, Ayers asked that rental owners help out to clear paths on their own property to avoid renters from being stuck.

While leaving a car on the side of the road is never advised or ideal, Patton has advice for anyone that has to do it.

“Leave your name and phone number on the dash because if a tow truck happens to go by and can help you, we can’t do it unless you give us permission,” said Patton.

Ayers said the shaded areas and roadways where there are hills and curves were giving people the most trouble.

County officials asked that you use caution when driving through those areas that still may have ice and snow.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.