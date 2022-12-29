Enjoy sunshine and more warmth today, ahead of some rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth is building, and for now it’s clear and dry. We’re tracking on and off rain for New Year’s Eve and another front a few days into 2023.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Back roads that never see the light of day, to your own driveway and porch stairs, are where patchy ice is still possible.

This morning is mostly clear, as we start out around 29 degrees. Patchy frost is possible and some patches of fog are forming.

Thursday is noticeably warmer, with a mostly sunny view! Today’s high is 59 degrees, which is actually 10 degrees above average.

We’re staying mostly clear tonight, so we’ll drop to around 33 degrees in the Valley. It looks like the Plateau will actually be in the 40s, as the warmer air approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a high around 59 degrees again. A stray shower is possible in the evening, with increasing clouds. If you’re watching the Vols take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl at 8 PM, it will be back in the upper 40s here at home but they’re playing in Miami where it’s in the low 70s!

Saturday is all about the rain. Still looks like showers will be off and on for most of the day, and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to evening before this tapers off to end the day and year. We’re warm to around 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with only spotty rain leftover for January 1st.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmth continues to build next week, but the rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see some spotty snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning in our higher elevations, as the “cooler” air moves in again.

