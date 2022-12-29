Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend dies in prison on Christmas Day

Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to...
Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREST HILL, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Illinois authorities say a prisoner has died while serving a life sentence for murder.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith died while in custody on Christmas Day.

WIFR reports Smith had pleaded guilty in the murder case of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin, 38, earlier this year. He was given a life sentence on Dec. 16 and transferred to the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center.

Authorities said an autopsy has been performed, but Smith’s cause of death has not been immediately released.

Smith reportedly posted a video on social media in July, confessing to taking Hardin’s life. Police said they had found her body with two gunshot wounds in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry McBee, 18
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
Congressman Tim Burchett
TVA releases statement after U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter following blackouts
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
Larry McBee, 18
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday