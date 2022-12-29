Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

Police discovered 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in an abandoned rental car.
The vehicle was left running with the drugs and money inside.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.

Police have not been able to find the immediate renter of the vehicle.

Maury County police officers are asking the owners of the property to contact their office to arrange details for claiming.

