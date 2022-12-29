‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County

Emergency crews are responding and fighting a fire in Madisonville.
A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres.

Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area.

As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek Volunteer Fire Department officials said the fire was again under control. Flames got close to some houses, but fire crews fought the flames back before any structure was impacted, officials said.

The flames affected the following roads: Old Store Road, McClellan Road, Atkins Road and Sweet Springs Road.

Crews from the Tellico Plains Fire Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, Christianburg Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Forestry Department all responded to the flames.

We currently have a brush fire out of control affecting the following areas in Madisonville: Old Store Rd McClellan Rd...

Posted by Monroe County Emergency Services - 911 on Thursday, December 29, 2022

This is a developing story.

