Stevie the chimpanzee makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville

The public can now see Stevie, the baby chimp, in action at Zoo Knoxville.
Chimpanzee Stevie is now 10 weeks-old and becoming more curious and independent, crawling and...
Chimpanzee Stevie is now 10 weeks-old and becoming more curious and independent, crawling and pulling up. She still requires 24 hour keeper care in Chimp Ridge at Zoo Knoxville and is seeing members of the troop daily.(Amy Smotherman Burgess | Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After many long months of waiting, Stevie, the newest chimpanzee at Zoo Knoxville, is making her public debut.

“We’re so excited for guests to finally meet her,” zoo officials said.

Guests can see Stevie Friday through Sunday. The baby chimp is usually out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Stevie is making her public debut! We're so excited for guests to finally meet her. Head to Zoo Knoxville FRIDAY through...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, December 29, 2022

Stevie was welcomed to the world on Earth Day in April.

The healthy baby girl was born to 37-year-old Binti on Friday, April 22.

Unfortunately, zoo officials said Binti had medical complications that left her unable to care for Stevie.

Zoo Knoxville officials started the hand-rearing process where crews fed Stevie by hand but did so in a way that let her hit the development milestones necessary for baby chimpanzees.

After it was clear that she was hitting those milestones, Stevie was fostered by two female chimps, Daisy and Jambo.

Now, Stevie is ready to see the world and all Zoo Knoxville visitors.

