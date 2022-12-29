Stevie the chimpanzee makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After many long months of waiting, Stevie, the newest chimpanzee at Zoo Knoxville, is making her public debut.

“We’re so excited for guests to finally meet her,” zoo officials said.

Guests can see Stevie Friday through Sunday. The baby chimp is usually out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Stevie was welcomed to the world on Earth Day in April.

The healthy baby girl was born to 37-year-old Binti on Friday, April 22.

Unfortunately, zoo officials said Binti had medical complications that left her unable to care for Stevie.

Zoo Knoxville officials started the hand-rearing process where crews fed Stevie by hand but did so in a way that let her hit the development milestones necessary for baby chimpanzees.

After it was clear that she was hitting those milestones, Stevie was fostered by two female chimps, Daisy and Jambo.

Now, Stevie is ready to see the world and all Zoo Knoxville visitors.

