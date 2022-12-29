Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

The victim was airlifted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey.
Demarco Derez Williams
Demarco Derez Williams(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large.

Williams is wanted by JCSO on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in relation to the shooting, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials.

Although Williams is from Atlanta, he is known to frequent Knoxville and to stay in motels along I-40 near Cedar Lane. ETVCS officials said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

JCSO officials said the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Emergency Room. Coffey said the victim was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Those with information were urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

