Titans to start Josh Dobbs against Dallas Cowboys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will be starting in Tennessee again Thursday, but he’ll be in blue instead of orange.

Dobbs signed with the Titans earlier in the week in what was expected as a backup role to Malik Willis.

He was with the Detroit Lions, on their practice squad, before signing with the Titans on Wednesday.

