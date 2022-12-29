Titans to start Josh Dobbs against Dallas Cowboys
Former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will be starting in Tennessee again Thursday, but he’ll be in blue instead of orange.
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Dobbs signed with the Titans earlier in the week in what was expected as a backup role to Malik Willis.
He was with the Detroit Lions, on their practice squad, before signing with the Titans on Wednesday.
