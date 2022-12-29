Titans to start Josh Dobbs against Dallas Cowboys

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will be starting in Tennessee again Thursday, but he’ll be in blue instead of orange.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will be starting in Tennessee again Thursday, but he’ll be in blue instead of orange.

Dobbs signed with the Titans earlier in the week in what was expected as a backup role to Malik Willis.

He was with the Detroit Lions, on their practice squad, before signing with the Titans on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry McBee, 18
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
Congressman Tim Burchett
TVA releases statement after U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter following blackouts
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt

Latest News

COLUMBIA, MO - October 02, 2021 - Wide receiver Grant Frerking #0 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
UT student athlete to become Tennessee Fund ‘Shareholders Society’ member
Joe Milton
High-powered Vols geared up for Orange Bowl
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) dives between Kansas linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) and...
Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple OT in highest-scoring AutoZone Liberty Bowl ever
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, center right, talks with guard Jasmine Powell (15) during...
Tennessee basketball special to air on WVLT