UT marching band, cheer team bringing Neyland atmosphere to Orange Bowl

The marching band and cheer team left for Miami, ready to bring their performances to a national stage.
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The football team is already in Miami for the Orange Bowl, but the marching band and cheer team headed down to the Sunshine State.

The Pride of the Southland Marching Band and cheer team left campus Wednesday morning for Friday’s bowl game.

“Oh my gosh, we are ecstatic,” said Julia Boylan, Head Drum Major for the marching band.

The band typically sends a pep band to the road games. But on Friday, the full band of more than 350 members will be playing all of the classics at the Orange Bowl.

“Whenever there’s a touchdown, you’re going to hear Rocky Top,” Boylan said. “To open the game, we’re going to start with pregame. You’re going to hear all of our stands tunes so, we’re bringing Neyland to Florida.”

Premier Transportation, a Knoxville-based bus company, used 10 buses to take the entire band and cheer team to Miami.

Performing at the Orange Bowl means more for the seniors in the band, who watched the program turn around during their time as students.

“My very first game my freshman year was our loss in Neyland Stadium to Georgia State,” Abi Long said, head majorette for the band. “This is just going to be a great way to kind of tie the bow on this experience.”

Band members are expecting a battle of the bands. They want to play louder and better than Clemson’s band, to prove to everybody who the real ‘big orange’ is.

The Orange Bowl has its own halftime show, so the band will not perform on the field at halftime. But, they plan on exciting the players and fans, just like they do at home.

“We have a ton of tradition here, over 152 years of tradition within our band program,” Band Director John Zastoupil said. “So, it’s a big deal for us to take this on a national stage.”

The Vols take on the Tigers from Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

