UT student athlete to become Tennessee Fund ‘Shareholders Society’ member

MIAMI, Fl. (WVLT) - Tennessee football player and entrepreneur Grant Frerking is set to make a gift to become the newest member of the Tennessee Fund’s “Shareholder Society” after his college football career concludes Friday at the Orange Bowl.

“As my time as a Tennessee student-athlete comes to an end, I am grateful to contribute this gift that will benefit the program that I have given ‘My All’ and loved for the past six years of my life,” Frerking said. “Whether it’s on the field or in business, I have always had a passion for pouring myself into others. The people of Tennessee—from my teammates, my coaches, our administration and all of Vol Nation—are truly special, and they deserve the very best.

“I am proud to be the first student-athlete to join the Shareholders Society, and I hope many more in the future will have that opportunity. I look forward to supporting the program anyway I can as a VFL in the future.”

The redshirt senior wide receiver has served on the team’s leadership council. Off the field, Frerking founded his own ground cover solutions company, Metro Straw. THe company is now one of the largest in the southeast, according to UT Athletics.

“Pledging a philanthropic gift as his collegiate career concludes speaks volumes of Grant’s character and commitment to Tennessee,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “We are grateful for his contribution and look forward to seeing him continue to accomplish great things in the future.”

Additionally, Frerking has made his name in the Name, Image and Likeness business, founding GTF Enterprises with the mission of “changing the landscape of college athletics through NIL opportunities—including endorsements, engagements, appearances and partnerships.”

In September, On3 announced Frerking as one of the top 25 most influential people in the NIL business, adding that the player will be taking on the role of Director of On3 Athlete Network Development after the Orange Bowl.

