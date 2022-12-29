VUMC Research May Have You Thinking Twice Before Adding Salt to Your Meal

Research shows salt increases inflammation.
Changing the way people eat
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Research going on right here in Music City may have you thinking twice about grabbing the salt shaker at your next meal.

Dr. Annet Kirabo says her Vanderbilt-led research team found salt increases inflammation in some people’s immune cells.

It means even those with normal blood pressure can have a dangerous spike from a high-salt meal.  It has the potential for serious side effects.

“A heart attack, stroke, or even sudden death,” says Dr. Kirabo, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The American Heart Association recommends just a teaspoon of salt a day. That’s just 15 hundred milligrams. But when foods like bread, chicken, and cheese all have added salt, it can be easy to surpass without even recognizing it.

Dr. Kirabo hopes their research will eventually give physicians a tool to provide more personalized medicine, not blanket recommendations.

“It should be a routine test for when you go to the doctor like they take your blood pressure they also need to find your salt sensitive index.”

Dr. Kirabo’s research is ongoing.

Click here to learn more about participating in research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

