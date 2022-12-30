After storm, Tennessee death toll climbs to 8

Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina sustained the most storm damage in the recent storm.
FILE
FILE(WVLT / WBXX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say eight people have died as of Thursday due to recent extreme weather conditions.

The Tennessee Department of Health said in a news release that two people have died in Shelby County and six others in Cumberland County.

Meanwhile, more than 30 of the state’s 95 counties are reporting water system issues, which include several boil water advisories.

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold that stretched from Maine to Seattle over the holiday weekend is blamed for dozens of deaths across the country. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning during the widespread Arctic Blast.

Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina sustained the most storm damage in the recent storm, with freezing temperatures, which can result in infrastructure disruptions and burst pipes, accounting for the vast majority of the loss.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry McBee, 18
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Snow and ice in Sevier County gives drivers trouble.
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

Latest News

Joe Milton
High-powered Vols prepare for Orange Bowl
Push up man goes over 2.6 million for the year
Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022
Millions of pushups
Over 2.6 million pushups
Crossville Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s coming to Clarksville