Buc-ee’s coming to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s, a popular Southern chain of large travel center stores, is set to open a new location in Robertson County in 2023.

The city of Clarksville is slated for a new Buc-ee’s next year and the location is off I-24 on Trenton Road, according to a spokesperson for the city. Buc-ee’s purchased the property within the last two months.

Buc-ee’s opened its first travel center in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. Since then, it has opened more than 50 stores across Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. The most recent center opened earlier this year in Crossville, TN.

