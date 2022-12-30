Buc-ee’s coming to Clarksville

The large travel center chain’s first Tennessee store opened earlier this year in Crossville.
Crossville Buc-ee’s
Crossville Buc-ee’s(WVLT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s, a popular Southern chain of large travel center stores, is set to open a new location in Robertson County in 2023.

The city of Clarksville is slated for a new Buc-ee’s next year and the location is off I-24 on Trenton Road, according to a spokesperson for the city. Buc-ee’s purchased the property within the last two months.

Buc-ee’s opened its first travel center in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. Since then, it has opened more than 50 stores across Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. The most recent center opened earlier this year in Crossville, TN.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry McBee, 18
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Snow and ice in Sevier County gives drivers trouble.
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain for New Year’s Eve and the next cold front’s...
Getting warmer with increasing clouds today ahead of rain and some storms
Traffic alert
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright...
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
Chimpanzee Stevie is now 10 weeks-old and becoming more curious and independent, crawling and...
Stevie the chimpanzee makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville