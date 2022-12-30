Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year.
Fireworks inside the Dixie Lee Fireworks store in Lenoir City on Friday.(Richard Mason)
Fireworks inside the Dixie Lee Fireworks store in Lenoir City on Friday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety.

“We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot and as they cleaned up the mess and put it in the trash can, a couple of hours later the trash can has been involved in a fire. Fortunately, some of those have been outside but we have had a couple of instances where they’re inside as well,” Seymour said.

In Tennessee, the legal age to purchase fireworks is 16 years old, but one store in Lenoir City only sells to people 18 and older.

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks, said reading the instructions and not altering the intended purpose of the firework will keep you safe.

“Consumer fireworks are completely safe as long as you follow the directions that are clearly posted on all the items,” Sharp said.

According to Seymour, keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby will also help extinguish used or faulty fireworks. Relighting a firework is also never a good idea.

It is not legal to sell and set off fireworks in Knox County, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge or Sevierville city limits.

