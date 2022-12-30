Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team, authorities say

The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic...
The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence and discharging a firearm.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer is in jail after an hourslong armed standoff with a sheriff’s office SWAT team, during which he fired shots inside his home, authorities said Thursday.

The episode began with a domestic dispute Wednesday night between Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly and a woman who is also an officer at the same agency, a statement from the police department said.

Deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were called to Kelly’s house in Viera, Florida, the statement said, and the SWAT team was called when Kelly refused to come out.

“Officer Kelly was armed and was actively shooting inside of the home,” the Cocoa Police Department statement said. “After several hours, Officer Kelly surrendered without further incident. There were no injuries.”

Kelly is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence and discharging a firearm. He remained in jail on no bond Thursday evening, and online court records show he has entered a plea of not guilty.

Kelly was arrested in 2017 for felony domestic violence battery, but he was allowed to stay on the police force after charges were dropped, the statement said.

Kelly, who has been with the department for 15 years, has been suspended without pay pending termination, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry McBee, 18
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
Congressman Tim Burchett
TVA releases statement after U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter following blackouts
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
‘One more time’ | Vol to enter NFL draft after Orange Bowl
Joe Milton
High-powered Vols prepare for Orange Bowl
East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas
‘Hundreds of gifts’ delivered to Hamblen Co. family after home destroyed in fire
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The family said they are accepting donations to help with funeral costs.
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting