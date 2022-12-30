French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl

French’s Mustard is once again appealing to University of Tennessee fans- this time, by releasing an orange bottle ahead of the Orange Bowl.
French's Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl(French's)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - French’s Mustard is once again appealing to University of Tennessee fans- this time, by releasing an orange bottle ahead of the Orange Bowl.

French’s and Tennessee’s fates became intertwined during the 2021 season when fans, who were... passionate about Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss began throwing objects onto the field, including a bottle of French’s mustard.

“Ahead of today’s bowl games, French’s has unveiled limited-edition orange bottles of French’s Mustard. The fans that get it, get it,” French’s representatives said. The move comes after the company signed an NIL deal with QB Hendon Hooker.

Those interested in snagging a bottle will need to enter a giveaway on Twitter. Fans need to give French’s a follow, then quotetweet them with #sweepstakes.

