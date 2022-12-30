Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of people plan to celebrate the new year in Gatlinburg, and many have already descended on the town.

The streets and sidewalks in Gatlinburg were all bustling on Friday before the NYE celebration.

“So many people come from all over the united states to share this new year’s eve tradition here in Gatlinburg, and we are so excited for the party that we have planned,” said Chelsea Trott, with the City of Gatlinburg. “Beginning at 10 p.m., we have Masterpiece band from Atlanta, they’ll be performing at Shadetree Lot, and they are a nine-piece live band. So the atmosphere is going to be absolutely electric. We’re so excited. And so they will be performing all the way up until the stroke of midnight when of course we’ll do the countdown from the Gatlinburg Space Needle.”

That party includes live music, a ball drop and fireworks from the Gatlinburg Space Needle. Crews were busy working to make sure everything was in place by the stroke of midnight on Saturday.

The parkway will close at 11 p.m. so the crowd can use the road to set up for the best views of the fireworks.

For those of you who do not plan to stay in town, Trott said to come with patience and understand it’s going to be really busy.

“It’s a busy time here in the Smokies. So when people come with their family and friends and enjoy the holidays here in the Smokies, so just keep that in mind as you plan your travels. I would definitely say to get here early pack your patience. You know, go grab a bite to eat, enjoy an attraction or two and then get that perfect vantage spot for those fireworks.”

This is the 35th year Gatlinburg has held the midnight fireworks celebration.

