Getting warmer with increasing clouds today ahead of rain and some storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The days continue to rapidly warm-up, but we will also see some increasing clouds today. A cold front is in the region for New Year’s Eve, but we only see some rain and storms and will not feel a cool down. The next cold front for next week brings heavier rain and then temperatures come back down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re staying mostly clear tonight, so we’ll drop to around 33 degrees in the Valley. The clear, calm conditions allow cold air to sink into our lower elevations, and some fog to form. The Plateau only cools to the upper 40s, as the warmer air approaches.

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a high around 63 degrees. A stray shower is possible in the evening, with increasing clouds. If you’re watching the Vols take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl at 8 PM, it will be back in the low 50s here at home but they’re playing in Miami where it’s in the low 70s!

Tonight is mostly cloudy with a few showers developing, peaking at a 40% coverage. We’re only cooling to around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

New Year’s Eve starts with a few showers, then a batch of rain and some storms moves in midday into the early afternoon, peaking at a 60% coverage. This leaves us with spotty rain and rumbles of thunder in the evening, then it’s still cloudy and warm with spotty rain on into midnight. We’ll top out around 59 degrees, and still be around 50 degrees at midnight.

Sunday starts out cloudy, but comes with clearing for a nice New Year’s Day at 60 degrees

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the warmth continues to build next week, but the rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday. This is the next cold front, and we could see some spotty snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning in our higher elevations, as the “cooler” air moves in again.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.