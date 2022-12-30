‘Green Gold’: Why ginseng digging is banned along the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thousands of dollars, for just a pound’s worth of a root. Sounds pretty good, right? The Tennessee gold rush goes back hundreds of years. In 2022, ginseng digging was banned all along the Smokies.

“We noticed that over the last several years that we were seeing a significant decline in ginseng across the forest,” Leslie Morgan told us. Morgan has been walking these Tennessee hills for years, and is a Tennessee

The payoff for digging the herb is hard to ignore.

“It does have a lot of commercial value,” Morgan said. She is head of the Unaka sector of Cherokee National Forecast.

“A lot of ginseng diggers are pretty secretive about what they do and where they like to hunt,” Dr. Luke Manget added.

Now poachers are on tiptoes. “We’re not allowing any legal harvest of it,” Morgan said.

“Do y’all think that it’s still happening? we asked.

“Oh yeah (laughs) Yeah I’m sure it is. It’s a difficult. It’s difficult to catch somebody doing it,” Morgan said.

Doing it for decades. In some families, it’s been much longer.

“It’s kind of a lost art. Just like a lot of the old timey things,” Morgan said.

“And today people are tapping into a long tradition. You have 200 years or so,” Dr. Manget said.

Luke Manget wrote the book on ginseng - and got his PhD in the history of the lucrative hobby.

“You look at the record,” Dr. Manget said. “In the 1890s, people were saying that, ‘oh you know, it’s disappearing, it’s going to be gone in a few years. And it obviously hasn’t disappeared.”

Through boom and bust, now black market.

“It’s a federal offense. So it comes with a pretty steep fine.

“And they’re in court all the time for poaching ginseng,” Dr. Manget said.

take operation green gold. two years ago, a hartford man pled to three felonies. the u-s justice department cracked down on ginseng trafficking rings in the smokies.

The question is ‘should we wall it off from humans or should we manage it?

Morgan says the ban in Cherokee National Forest will last a couple of years.

to see if we don’t, if we can’t get some restoration.

in the national park, it could stay outlawed. Ginseng picking goes back thousands of years but really got big after the Civil war, with exports to Asia exploding.

“People needed that quick buck. So they took to the woods. They dug ginseng. There were also outsiders that came into the region as well,” Dr. Manget said. “Chasing these rumors of riches to be made. People come to the region to try to find this plant. So they dig a lot of it up.”

After each boom, the wild plants found a way to bounce back

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.