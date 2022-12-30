How to avoid major traffic delays

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All over Sevier County, there’s plenty of traffic year-round, but around the holidays, it’s even more packed.

On Thursday, Dollywood remained open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the bigger-than-usual crowd. In the surrounding areas, the traffic reflected that excitement as a Sevierville Police Department sergeant gave advice on how to avoid sitting in traffic.

“If they’re wanting to get up there quick, I’d say the morning time is the best time to go,” said Sgt. Caleb Bryen who added that the afternoon rush hour time should be avoided if possible.

Highway 66, Dolly Parton Parkway and Veteran’s Boulevard are some of the highest congested areas in Sevierville according to Bryen.

He’s hoping that continued traffic doesn’t discourage people from coming to the area but added that there are ways to ensure that your trip isn’t longer than it needs to be.

“We do and have seen people get lost taking a quicker route. We don’t want people to get lost on a back road on a route they know just because there’s GPS, and there have been accidents with people focusing too much on GPS,” said Bryen.

Instead, Bryen encouraged people to stick to those busier roads if they’re not sure where they’re going to avoid accidents and being lost.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.