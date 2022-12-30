‘Hundreds of gifts’ delivered to Hamblen Co. family after home destroyed in fire

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Michael Gibson was set to spend a belated Christmas morning with his three kids when he got word that his home in Hamblen County was on fire, along with all of the holiday gifts inside.

“A bunch of toys they’ve been wanting,” said Gibson. “RC trucks, stuffed animals, little slime kits, stuff like that, it’s all gone.”

The Tennessean’s one-year-old son, two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were without any Christmas gifts. That’s when East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ricky Purkey took matters into his own hands to help the family.

“We just determined we needed to do something,” said Purkey, who made a post to Facebook asking for donations to give those kids gifts before the New Year.

They asked for help in making things right. The station, located at 295 Luther Proffitt Rd., was open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for donations.

You can find a list of the children’s clothing sizes and interests here:

In the few short hours after the post on Tuesday morning, dozens of families came to the sheriff’s office and fire station to drop off gifts.

“Children giving their own gifts, cleaning out their toys, their favorite toys, to give to this family,” said Purkey.

In the end, the children had “hundreds of gifts” to open on Christmas morning.

Hundreds of gifts were delivered to a Hamblen County home after a family lost their home, including all of their Christmas gifts, in a fire. (East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department)

County officials know the gifts they give can’t replace everything the family has lost, but they hope it’ll be a good start to rebuilding a home.

“It’ll probably greatly outweigh what we’re able to do for them for Christmas between me and their mom. So if really grateful for the community and friends and family for their help, it really shows how much everybody cares for everybody,” said Gibson.

The fire station and sheriff’s office is collecting donations for at least through the rest of the week and plan to load up a trailer to deliver to the family as soon as it’s full.

They’ve also collected more than $1,100 in cash to give to the family.

As far as the cause of the fire, Purkey said it was traced back to a faulty heater.

