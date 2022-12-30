‘It’s been an honor’: Hendon Hooker reflects on time at Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Star University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reflected on his time at Rocky Top with an article he wrote for The Players’ Tribune Friday.

Hooker said while the 2022 season didn’t end how he wanted it to, he was proud of what the team accomplished. When he first became a Volunteer, the once Heisman favorite said although the team didn’t have the best record, they started laying the groundwork for what would soon turn into an incredible 10-win season.

“I felt like in Year One, we started planting the seeds of success, even if we didn’t have the best record. Probably the biggest seed was planted in our game against Bama. Anyone who tells you that’s just another team, they’re lying,” Hooker wrote. “Everyone gets up for Bama. And we came closer than people think to winning last season — we definitely felt like we let one get away.”

That dream turned into reality when Tennessee defeated Alabama, snapping a 15-year losing streak on the Third Saturday in October, 52-49. After the win, the sold-out stadium erupted, and some 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers.

It was also a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville, as they were taken down and paraded on the strip before being thrown into the Tennessee River.

“I’ve never felt so proud after a game,” the quarterback said. “It was perfect.”

Interestingly, the game was on Hooker’s dad’s birthday, and he asked for nothing other than for his son to defeat the Crimson Tide.

“As soon as it was over I found my parents, and while they’re hugging me my mom starts crying these big old tears and I’m like, ‘Hey, Mom, come on now. We can’t be looking ugly on TV. We gotta tighten up.’ And of course my dad … I just told him, ‘Happy birthday,’” Hooker said.

However, the end of the season didn’t go as planned—Hooker tore his ACL during the South Carolina game, ending his college football career. The quarterback spoke on his emotions after being told the news.

“It was overwhelming, to be honest, and at that point I started bawling my eyes out,” Hooker said. “I’m never going to hide my emotions — that’s just the way I’m built. But I also take pride in being strong-willed. So I gave myself one moment, and I let myself cry in the tent. I didn’t try not to. After that, though? I picked myself up, and I was like: Okay. Now you’re walking off this field with your head held high.”

He wrapped up his article by thanking the Volunteer Nation for the last two years and Virginia Tech for giving him a start.

“And also thank you for taking the time to watch me play, and to have my back, and to welcome me into the Tennessee family with open arms,” Hooker said. “This isn’t where I started my football career — that’s Virginia Tech, and I’ll always have love for them.”

Tennessee will be a place where Hooker figured out his football career and where he realized he could strive to be part of the greats, such as, Condredge Holloway, Reggie White and Peyton Manning.

Hooker has often been credited with changing the Tennessee Football program, putting it on the map again. He said if trying to put his time on Rocky Top into words, it would be, “we matter now.”

“And when I try to think of a way to put that in words, we matter now is what I keep coming back to,” Hooker said in the article. “It’s like: If you’re trying to tell the story of this season, you can’t leave Tennessee out. We weren’t unbeatable — but we were most definitely undeniable.”

The quarterback, who secured UT’s highest Heiman Trophy finish since 1997, will be shifting his focus to the NFL Draft after supporting his team from the sidelines at the Orange Bowl.

“It’s been an honor to wear the Power T,” Hooker said.

