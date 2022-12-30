Milder night ahead, rounds of rain for New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our drier weather is coming to an end just like 2022 as rain chances are returning for the first half of the weekend. Thankfully this will be an all rain event as temperatures remain above average, but it could have some impacts on your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to increase as we head through the overnight and into our Saturday morning, which will lead to a few showers at times. Temperatures remain on the mild side as we only fall back into the upper 40s to near 50 for Saturday morning before a more steady rain settles in for the afternoon.

Highs will be slow to climb thanks to limited sunshine, but we are still looking at an above average day as we reach the upper 50s to near 60. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with rain chances sitting around 60%. Good news is that the rain begins to taper off through the late afternoon and into the evening giving us mostly to partly cloudy skies as we ring in the New Year!

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll kick off the new year with more sunshine and clouds mixed for our Sunday as temperatures climb to near 60 as we dry out for a few days. Warmer weather remains in the forecast for early next week as highs stay in the lower to middle 60s right on through Wednesday. Our next front will be arriving Tuesday into Wednesday as rain chances quickly increase with a few storms possible as well.

Temperatures look to return to normal as we head towards the second half of next week as temperatures are back into the 40s with a few mountain top snow showers Thursday through the end of next week.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

