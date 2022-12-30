Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday.

McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on Dec. 7. THP says McGregor, the driver, crossed the centerline, ran off the road and hit a tree.

A GoFundMe page says the teens had just left Hermitage Church of the Nazarene and were headed look at Christmas lights when they crashed.

In a Facebook post, McGregor’s mother said Ambria was an organ donor. She has the potential to save eight lives, according to her mother.

“It eases our pain (ever so slightly) to know that part of her will continue to live on in the lives she will save,” she wrote. “We’ve been fortunate to have some extra time laying beside her and holding her hand, but we know that can’t be forever…not on this side of Heaven anyway. Until we see our beautiful girl again, please don’t stop praying for us.”

