‘One more time’ | Vol to enter NFL draft after Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Vol is set to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Tight-end Princeton Fant will leave the University of Tennessee after six years to pursue a professional football career.

After the announcement, Fant took a moment to thank Vol nation.

“Your unwavering support through the highs and the lows has been incredible to witness,” he tweeted. “There is no fan base more loyal and dedicated than Vol Nation.”

He also thanked the University of Tennessee staff, coaches and support staff.

“Above all, I want to thank God for providing me with the opportunity to play the game I love so much and everything else that he has blessed me with throughout my life.”

Fant has been a force for the Vol’s success this season. The Nashville native accounted for nine total touchdowns in the regular season.

Thank you Vol Nation! 🙏🏾🍊 pic.twitter.com/Eg4KYM6DgB — princetonfant (@pfant12) December 29, 2022

In the 2022 season, Fant has become just the sixth FBS TE in the last 15 seasons with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown.

He is also a member of the team’s leadership council.

Fant was recruited out of high school as a wide receiver then switched positions to running back. Now, he’s thriving in the most versatile role on the field, the tight end position.

“It feels great to know that the coaches believe in you and they want to give you the ball in critical situations,” said Fant. “You know, that feels great...just leaving it all on the field for the team and helping the guys in the room as well.”

There to cherish those moments with Fant is his 3-year-old daughter, Aaliyah.

“It means everything to me as a dad. As a father, you want to be there for your child, and that’s the main thing I want to do,” said Fant. “I want to give her the world. Whatever she wants, whatever she deserves, she deserves it all. So just to be there on the field with her and be there with her is a special moment.”

In his statement about his department, Fant bid one last farewell to Vol nation.

“I gave my all for Tennessee and look forward to suiting up in Orange and White one more time with my brothers on Friday night before preparing for the 2023 NFL draft,” he said.

Fant joins Jalin Hyatt, Byron Young and Darnell Wright as Vol players entering the NFL draft.

