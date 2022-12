KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol says an 18-wheeler is leaking hydrochloric acid in Jefferson county. Troopers shut down I-40 east at mile marker 418, near exit for TN-92.

This happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. This is a developing story.

