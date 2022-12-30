Video: Officer threatens to arrest Southwest customers at BNA

Southwest customers were frustrated after being told they could be arrested.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Southwest Airlines on Thursday again canceled thousands of flights.

About 2,300 were canceled. The airline’s travel issues have caused people to miss work, weddings and for some, they can’t get crucial medicines and equipment they need.

Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights

The issues have caused frustrations for passengers in Nashville during all of this. In a video seen all over TikTok, an officer can be heard threatening jail time to those Southwest customers who lost their tickets due to cancelations. The officer was heard saying the passengers could be arrested for trespassing for being beyond a secured area without a valid ticket.

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) released a statement saying they’re working to provide the best passenger experience for all and that Southwest Airlines personnel requested a police officer to “escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counter.”

Southwest says the airline hopes its flight schedule is back to normal on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry McBee, 18
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Snow and ice in Sevier County gives drivers trouble.
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain for New Year’s Eve and the next cold front’s...
Getting warmer with increasing clouds today ahead of rain and some storms
Traffic alert
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright...
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
Chimpanzee Stevie is now 10 weeks-old and becoming more curious and independent, crawling and...
Stevie the chimpanzee makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville
Stevie the chimp
Stevie the chimpanzee makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville