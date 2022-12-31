Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

The Rice King Restaurant was the scene of an attempted robbery on Friday night.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said.

KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.

Reyda said the suspect was transported to the hospital, and a victim was taking himself to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

