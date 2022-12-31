East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen fell into the water, TWRA officials aid.

His son got into the water and was able to hang onto his father as another fisherman saw the incident and pulled both anglers out of the water. However, Keen did not survive, officials said.

TWRA officers responded to the scene and stopped the boat, which had continued to make circles following the incident.

The son was taken to Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System to be treated for cold-water exposure, according to TWRA wildlife officials.

Wildlife officers said that the “water temperature in that part of the lake is about 36 degrees Fahrenheit and encourage boaters, anglers, or anyone near the water to wear a personal flotation device. Even when wearing a PFD, a victim falling into cold water may lose their ability to keep their head above the water. Please use extreme caution, dress appropriately, and never boat or fish alone.”

A release stated that neither fisherman was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for Mr. Keen’s son and their family,” officials said.

