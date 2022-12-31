LIVE THREAD: It’s an all orange Orange Bowl in Miami

Miami Gardens, FL. (WVLT) - It was quite the scene outside the home of the Miami Dolphins Friday afternoon. Tennessee fans turned it into Hard Rocky Top Stadium with a massive turnout inside the Tennessee RaTailgate pregame party. Among those on hand was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, who took a moment to talk with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo.

#6 Tennessee is set to face #7 Clemson in Miami on Dec. 30.

Both teams have completed their pregame warmups with the bands from both schools set to take the field prior to this 89th Orange Bowl game, which is scheduled to kickoff shortly after 8 p.m.

Roomies hanging out during pregame at Hard Rocky Top @wvlt pic.twitter.com/sMWYFzCmOP — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 31, 2022

1ST QUARTER

Clemson won the toss and deferred to the 2nd half giving Joe Milton and the nation’s leading offense the first crack at it.

On UT’s first possession, freshman Squirrel White was targeted four times and caught three passes for 22 yards, longest being 14 for a first down. That would be it though as the Vols were forced to punt.

On Clemson’s first possession, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik would be sacked on 2nd down by UT linebacker Aaron Beasley, but then he’d complete a long pass on 3rd and 14. He’d complete another 3rd down pass, but on the next series of downs the Tigers would be stopped and lined up to attempt a 44 yard FG, but Dabo Swinney would call for a fake punt on 4th and 4. The Vols were ready, stopping the Clemson runner and the ball was turned over on downs.

