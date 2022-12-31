A mix of sun and clouds around for New Year’s Day

Jacob is tracking warmer temperatures for the start of the new year
A mix of sun and clouds for New Year's Day
A mix of sun and clouds for New Year's Day(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers are coming to an end as we begin to ring in the new year, but warmer temperatures are going to stick around. Our next cold front looks to arrive heading into early next week and bring more rain and even a few storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures continue to cool slowly as we move through the overnight as clouds and patchy fog linger. Sunday morning will start off mild as many areas are sitting in the middle to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. If you are enjoying the warmer weather the good news is it’s here to stay as we will be well above average to start 2023.

Sunshine mixed with clouds will be around for Sunday afternoon for those traveling back home as temperatures climb back into the lower 60s. Highs will be running some 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year and that will continue to start next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather will remain in place as we move through Monday with a stray shower possible into the afternoon and evening. Clouds will be increasing into Tuesday as rain chances continue to increase moving through the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with a few storms possible.

The front finally clears heading into Wednesday afternoon as sunshine begins to return. We’ll slowly cool things closer to average as we head towards the second half of next week. Happy New Year!

Dry and warm as we begin 2023
Dry and warm as we begin 2023(WVLT)

