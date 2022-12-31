One man dead following Harlan County fire

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County.

The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community.

Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his home.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Ellis was a popular local broadcaster. He retired in 2019 because of health issues.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
‘One more time’ | Vol to enter NFL draft after Orange Bowl
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

A crowd of 63, 912 at Hard Rock Stadium saw No. 6 Vols win the 89th Orange Bowl with a 31-14...
Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson
Clear start to Wednesday.
Rounds of rain today
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, left, and quarterback Joe Milton III (7) stand behind the trophy...
Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson
Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve