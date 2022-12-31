Rounds of rain today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers across the areas with more rain moving through later today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Periods of rain stay with us most of the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s as we go into the afternoon. We’ll pick up a 10th to .25 of an inch of rain in most areas, with some seeing locally higher amounts close to half an inch.

Highs on Saturday will be near 59 in Knoxville to 55 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 47 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll kick off the new year with more sunshine and clouds mixed for our Sunday as temperatures climb to near 60 as we dry out for a few days. Warmer weather remains in the forecast for early next week as highs stay in the lower to middle 60s right on through Wednesday. Our next front will be arriving Tuesday into Wednesday as rain chances quickly increase with a few storms possible as well.

Temperatures look to return to normal as we head towards the second half of next week as temperatures are back into the 40s with a few mountain top snow showers Thursday through the end of next week.

