Southwest begins issuing refunds for holiday travel changes

The Dallas-based airline released instructions on how customers can get reimbursed on Saturday.
Thousands of Southwest flights were canceled across the country.
Thousands of Southwest flights were canceled across the country.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines is still reeling from the last week of holiday travel where thousands of flights were canceled and numerous others were severely delayed.

The airline is now moving forward with refunding everyone who experienced canceled flights or severe delays during their holiday travel this last week. The airline also promised to reimburse any expenses incurred because of the travel changes and assist in tracking down missing luggage.

Instructions on how to request a refund, as well as a luggage tracker and frequently asked questions, can be found here.

The apparent meltdown could not have happened at a worse time, as travelers were attempting to carry out their holiday trips home or abroad for vacation. Images and videos of stuck people at the airport with no idea when their flight will take off or where their luggage will end up littered social media and national newscasts.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan released a video on December 27 that included an apology and a promise to make things right. Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan Green, did the same the following day.

The extent of the damage the airline will incur as a result of its mishandling of holiday flights remains to be seen, but the US Department of Transportation has Southwest under a microscope and promises to keep pressing the company to provide its customers with answers.

